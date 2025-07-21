Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Bought by Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,489 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 858 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Gould Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 97.2% in the 4th quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. North Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. 68.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PFE. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Pfizer from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Redburn Atlantic decreased their price objective on Pfizer from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Pfizer from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their price target on Pfizer from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.55.

Pfizer Price Performance

Pfizer stock opened at $24.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $20.92 and a one year high of $31.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.71.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $13.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.43 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 12.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 25th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 25th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.03%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 124.64%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

