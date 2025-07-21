Financial Survey: GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) and Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT)

Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT – Get Free Report) and GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Air T has a beta of 0.71, indicating that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GXO Logistics has a beta of 1.64, indicating that its share price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

8.9% of Air T shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.7% of GXO Logistics shares are owned by institutional investors. 69.1% of Air T shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.3% of GXO Logistics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Air T 0 0 0 0 0.00 GXO Logistics 0 4 10 0 2.71

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Air T and GXO Logistics, as provided by MarketBeat.

GXO Logistics has a consensus price target of $57.43, suggesting a potential upside of 13.43%. Given GXO Logistics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe GXO Logistics is more favorable than Air T.

Profitability

This table compares Air T and GXO Logistics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Air T -2.10% -126.83% -3.35% GXO Logistics 0.61% 10.49% 2.75%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Air T and GXO Logistics”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Air T $291.85 million 0.21 -$6.14 million ($2.23) -10.35 GXO Logistics $11.71 billion 0.49 $134.00 million $0.62 81.66

GXO Logistics has higher revenue and earnings than Air T. Air T is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than GXO Logistics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

GXO Logistics beats Air T on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Air T



Air T, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides overnight air cargo, ground equipment sale, and commercial jet engines and parts in the United States and internationally. The Overnight Air Cargo segment offers air express delivery services. As of March 31, 2023, this segment had 85 aircraft under the dry-lease agreements with FedEx. The Ground Equipment Sales segment manufactures, sells, and services aircraft deicers, scissor-type lifts, military and civilian decontamination units, flight-line tow tractors, glycol recovery vehicles, and other specialized equipment. This segment sells its products to passenger and cargo airlines, ground handling companies, the United States Air Force, airports, and industrial customers. The Commercial Aircraft, Engines and Parts segment offers commercial aircraft trading, leasing, and parts solutions; commercial aircraft storage, storage maintenance, and aircraft disassembly/part-out services; commercial aircraft parts sales, exchanges, procurement services, consignment programs, and overhaul and repair services; and aircraft instrumentation, avionics, and a range of electrical accessories for civilian, military transport, regional/commuter and business/commercial jet, and turboprop aircraft. This segment also provides composite aircraft structures, and repair and support services. Air T, Inc. was incorporated in 1980 and is based in Denver, North Carolina.

About GXO Logistics



GXO Logistics, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2023, it operated in approximately 974 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others. GXO Logistics, Inc. was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

