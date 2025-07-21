Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. Has $13.95 Million Stake in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW)

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 178,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,816 shares during the period. Charles Schwab makes up 1.3% of Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $13,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. WFA Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 90.5% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, insider Jonathan S. Beatty sold 2,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.57, for a total transaction of $249,574.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 15,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,332,727.83. The trade was a 15.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 20,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total transaction of $1,878,688.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 58,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,310,499.99. This trade represents a 26.13% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 116,313 shares of company stock valued at $10,264,091. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SCHW. Wells Fargo & Company set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Charles Schwab and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $99.00 target price on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.05.

Charles Schwab Stock Up 3.0%

NYSE:SCHW opened at $95.87 on Monday. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a 52 week low of $61.15 and a 52 week high of $97.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.19 billion, a PE ratio of 25.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $89.44 and a 200-day moving average of $82.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 19.73% and a net margin of 33.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. Analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 32.73%.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

