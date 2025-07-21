Arrow Financial Corp Sells 79 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Arrow Financial Corp decreased its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,117 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 79 shares during the quarter. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $2,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TRV. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 700.0% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 96 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on TRV. Wall Street Zen raised Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Travelers Companies from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Hsbc Global Res cut Travelers Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Travelers Companies from $260.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Travelers Companies from $264.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Travelers Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $274.61.

Travelers Companies Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of Travelers Companies stock opened at $264.73 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $265.92 and a 200-day moving average of $256.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $59.60 billion, a PE ratio of 11.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.51. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $203.21 and a 1-year high of $277.83.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The insurance provider reported $6.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.52 by $2.99. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The business had revenue of $11.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 10th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.46%.

Insider Transactions at Travelers Companies

In other Travelers Companies news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 20,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.48, for a total value of $5,547,815.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 26,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,365,363.36. This trade represents a 42.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey P. Klenk sold 15,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.87, for a total transaction of $4,142,166.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 6,075 shares in the company, valued at $1,657,685.25. This represents a 71.42% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 163,869 shares of company stock valued at $44,868,201 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Stories

