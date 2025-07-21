Horizon Investment Services LLC Has $5.44 Million Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Horizon Investment Services LLC grew its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Fiserv comprises about 2.6% of Horizon Investment Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Horizon Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $5,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FI. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Fiserv by 91.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,091,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 4,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Global Investments increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 107.4% in the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 2,817 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 1,459 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

FI stock opened at $165.78 on Monday. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.17 and a fifty-two week high of $238.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $167.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $91.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.91.

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.06. Fiserv had a return on equity of 18.74% and a net margin of 15.68%. The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $268.00 price objective (up previously from $267.00) on shares of Fiserv in a report on Friday, April 25th. Wall Street Zen assumed coverage on Fiserv in a report on Sunday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Fiserv from $254.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Fiserv from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $244.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.59.

In other news, EVP Andrew Gelb sold 5,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $904,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 25,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,061,600. The trade was a 18.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam L. Rosman sold 2,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.68, for a total value of $403,628.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 53,385 shares in the company, valued at $8,577,901.80. The trade was a 4.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

