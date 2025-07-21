Citigroup Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) Stock

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Citigroup from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 22.08% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on CFG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Cowen assumed coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded Citizens Financial Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Citizens Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.05.

Shares of NYSE CFG traded up $0.57 on Monday, hitting $49.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,089,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,828,278. Citizens Financial Group has a 12-month low of $32.60 and a 12-month high of $49.68. The company has a market capitalization of $21.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.05 and a 200-day moving average of $42.41.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.94% and a net margin of 13.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, June 13th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the bank to purchase up to 8.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CFG. Salzhauer Michael grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1,034.7% in the 4th quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 179,301 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,846,000 after buying an additional 163,500 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 16,957 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 2,415 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 13,768 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 2,730 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 41,768 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after buying an additional 12,698 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 223,731 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,790,000 after buying an additional 7,534 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

