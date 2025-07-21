Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) Announces Earnings Results

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $4.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.83 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 10.79%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Roper Technologies updated its FY 2025 guidance to 19.900-20.050 EPS and its Q3 2025 guidance to 5.080-5.120 EPS.

Roper Technologies Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of ROP stock opened at $544.79 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $565.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $561.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.99, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.02. Roper Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $499.47 and a fifty-two week high of $595.17.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 8th will be issued a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 8th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 23.81%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Roper Technologies stock. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. ( NYSE:ROP Free Report ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000. 93.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ROP shares. Mizuho set a $600.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $655.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $470.00 to $561.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $694.00 to $695.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $660.00 to $668.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $632.36.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

