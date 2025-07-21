Horizon Investment Services LLC Sells 390 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Horizon Investment Services LLC decreased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 390 shares during the period. Horizon Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHD. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 227,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604 shares during the period. Verus Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 989,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,160,000 after buying an additional 20,411 shares during the period. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 389.3% in the 1st quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 47,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after buying an additional 38,029 shares during the period. Lowery Thomas LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 88,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $27.02 on Monday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.87 and a fifty-two week high of $29.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.97.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

