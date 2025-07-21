Insider Selling: Kelt Exploration Ltd. (TSE:KEL) Senior Officer Sells 13,000 Shares of Stock

Kelt Exploration Ltd. (TSE:KEL – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Douglas Owen Macarthur sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.94, for a total value of C$103,220.00.

Kelt Exploration Stock Down 2.0%

KEL stock traded down C$0.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$7.69. 119,949 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 388,608. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$7.14 and its 200-day moving average is C$6.68. The company has a market cap of C$1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.26 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.53, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Kelt Exploration Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$4.90 and a 12 month high of C$7.97.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James Financial set a C$9.50 price objective on Kelt Exploration and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. CIBC reduced their price objective on Kelt Exploration from C$11.50 to C$10.75 in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on Kelt Exploration from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 30th.

About Kelt Exploration

Kelt Exploration Ltd is an oil and gas company that focuses on the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. Assets for production are acquired through the purchase of other corporate entities or through a full-cycle exploration program. Kelt traditionally focuses its exploration activities on areas with multizone hydrocarbon potential in Canada.

