WT Wealth Management Raises Stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

WT Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 130.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 129,442 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,177 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for about 2.1% of WT Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. WT Wealth Management’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $6,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 97,516,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,911,897,000 after purchasing an additional 23,971,471 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 118.2% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,781,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,457,000 after buying an additional 2,048,587 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $91,006,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1,058.1% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,740,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,694,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522,758 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.17% of the company’s stock.
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Trading Down 0.0%
JPST opened at $50.60 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.53 and a 200-day moving average of $50.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.99 and a beta of 0.03. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 1-year low of $50.30 and a 1-year high of $50.75.
About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF
The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.
