Lewis Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 3,191 Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH)

Lewis Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,191 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gallacher Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 4.6% during the first quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 3,197 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Services acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol in the 1st quarter valued at $132,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 42.0% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,391,868 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $156,883,000 after acquiring an additional 707,272 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance LLC increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 12,678 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $832,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 5.4% in the first quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 4,470 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Price Performance

APH stock opened at $103.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.18 billion, a PE ratio of 50.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.13. Amphenol Corporation has a 1 year low of $54.77 and a 1 year high of $104.27.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 27.68%. The business’s revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amphenol Corporation will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 17th were issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 17th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.04%.

Insider Transactions at Amphenol

In related news, insider Luc Walter sold 286,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.43, for a total value of $26,148,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 451,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,307,159.70. This trade represents a 38.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.93, for a total transaction of $30,372,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,593,000. This represents a 80.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,764,500 shares of company stock worth $294,839,785 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on APH shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Amphenol from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. US Capital Advisors set a $85.00 target price on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Amphenol from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Fox Advisors raised shares of Amphenol from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.07.

Amphenol Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

