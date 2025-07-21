iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Purchased by WT Wealth Management

WT Wealth Management increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,502 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. WT Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,786,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023 shares during the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,990,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 63.1% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC now owns 24,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,362,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mosley Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Mosley Wealth Management now owns 19,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,609,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Up 4.7%

Shares of BATS:QUAL opened at $184.98 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $176.36. The company has a market capitalization of $53.64 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.05. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $148.34 and a twelve month high of $187.26.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

