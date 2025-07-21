Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. Reduces Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. trimmed its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,486 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 61 shares during the period. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HON. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 19,047 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Honeywell International by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,635 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the period. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Honeywell International by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 292,718 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $66,122,000 after buying an additional 14,408 shares during the period. Finally, Umpqua Bank grew its position in Honeywell International by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Umpqua Bank now owns 1,282 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Honeywell International Trading Down 0.8%

NASDAQ HON opened at $236.54 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $228.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $216.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $152.02 billion, a PE ratio of 27.19, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.07. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.36 and a 12 month high of $242.77.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.30. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 36.19%. The company had revenue of $9.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 51.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HON. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $258.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $182.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.79.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

