Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,790 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $12,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 28,248 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,091,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Clayton Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Clayton Financial Group LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Requisite Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC now owns 6,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,929 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Annandale Capital LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Chevron from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Friday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.31.

Chevron Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $150.78 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $263.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $144.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.68. Chevron Corporation has a 52-week low of $132.04 and a 52-week high of $168.96.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $47.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.05 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.93 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $1.71 per share. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.17%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also

