Sargent Investment Group LLC Has $507,000 Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Sargent Investment Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,164 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 276 shares during the quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in TJX Companies by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 297 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its position in TJX Companies by 99.3% in the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 299 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Rialto Wealth Management LLC raised its position in TJX Companies by 105.9% in the 1st quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC now owns 348 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:TJX opened at $122.18 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $126.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.15. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.71 and a twelve month high of $135.85. The stock has a market cap of $136.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.75, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $13.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.01 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 58.81% and a net margin of 8.47%. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 14th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TJX shares. Daiwa America raised TJX Companies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Loop Capital set a $150.00 price target on TJX Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $147.00 price target (up previously from $137.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on TJX Companies from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TJX Companies news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 950 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.09, for a total value of $121,685.50. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 22,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,909,180.08. The trade was a 4.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

