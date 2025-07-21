Horizon Investment Services LLC Sells 1,784 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Horizon Investment Services LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 12.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,784 shares during the period. Horizon Investment Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DGRO. Tucker Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 9,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 11,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of DGRO stock opened at $64.76 on Monday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $54.09 and a 1-year high of $65.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $63.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.03. The company has a market cap of $32.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.89.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

