iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (NASDAQ:EEMA) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (NASDAQ:EEMA – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $84.96 and last traded at $84.92, with a volume of 17577 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $84.73.
iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF Price Performance
The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $80.59 and a 200 day moving average of $75.75.
iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were given a $0.1845 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF
About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF
The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (EEMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Asia Custom Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of Asian emerging markets firms. EEMA was launched on Feb 8, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.
