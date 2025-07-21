iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (NASDAQ:EEMA) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (NASDAQ:EEMA – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $84.96 and last traded at $84.92, with a volume of 17577 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $84.73.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $80.59 and a 200 day moving average of $75.75.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were given a $0.1845 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Madison Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 464,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,415,000 after buying an additional 24,157 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF during the first quarter worth $4,564,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF during the second quarter worth $139,179,000.

(Get Free Report)

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (EEMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Asia Custom Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of Asian emerging markets firms. EEMA was launched on Feb 8, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.