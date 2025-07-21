Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. Buys 38,029 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 389.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,797 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,029 shares during the period. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHD. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 569.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 49,630,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,355,913,000 after purchasing an additional 42,218,696 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 214.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,314,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,120,000 after buying an additional 24,783,386 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 208.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,626,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,201,000 after buying an additional 13,264,762 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 202.3% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 17,426,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,816,000 after buying an additional 11,661,011 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 212.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,294,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,879,000 after buying an additional 8,364,559 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $27.02 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $70.51 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $23.87 and a 52 week high of $29.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.97.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

