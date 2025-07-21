Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Susquehanna Analyst Says

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Susquehanna from $1.00 to $1.80 in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the electronics maker’s stock. Susquehanna’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 8.40% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PLUG. Evercore ISI raised shares of Plug Power to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Plug Power from $1.25 to $0.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Plug Power from $1.70 to $0.90 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Plug Power from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.87.

Get Plug Power alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Plug Power

Plug Power Stock Performance

Shares of PLUG traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.97. 75,620,202 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,815,033. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Plug Power has a 12-month low of $0.69 and a 12-month high of $3.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.45.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The electronics maker reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $133.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.92 million. Plug Power had a negative net margin of 312.29% and a negative return on equity of 82.21%. Equities analysts anticipate that Plug Power will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Paul B. Middleton bought 650,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.03 per share, for a total transaction of $669,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider directly owned 2,558,064 shares in the company, valued at $2,634,805.92. This represents a 34.07% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Plug Power

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Plug Power in the fourth quarter valued at $344,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Plug Power by 53.2% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,410 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 5,348 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in shares of Plug Power during the 4th quarter worth approximately $159,000. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Plug Power by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 57,264 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 8,313 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plug Power during the 4th quarter worth approximately $172,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.48% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Plug Power Inc develops hydrogen and fuel cell product solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers GenDrive, a hydrogen-fueled proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell system that provides power to material handling electric vehicles; GenSure, a stationary fuel cell solution that offers modular PEM fuel cell power to support the backup and grid-support power requirements of the telecommunications, transportation, and utility sectors; ProGen, a fuel cell stack and engine technology used in mobility and stationary fuel cell systems, and as engines in electric delivery vans; GenFuel, a liquid hydrogen fueling delivery, generation, storage, and dispensing system; GenCare, an ongoing Internet of Things-based maintenance and on-site service program for GenDrive fuel cell systems, GenSure fuel cell systems, GenFuel hydrogen storage and dispensing products, and ProGen fuel cell engines; and GenKey, an integrated turn-key solution for transitioning to fuel cell power.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.