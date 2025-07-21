Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS) vs. Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) Financial Survey

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) and Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS – Get Free Report) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

93.3% of Tyler Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.9% of Nebius Group shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Tyler Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Tyler Technologies and Nebius Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tyler Technologies 0 4 9 0 2.69 Nebius Group 0 0 5 2 3.29

Earnings & Valuation

Tyler Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $680.50, suggesting a potential upside of 20.61%. Nebius Group has a consensus price target of $66.80, suggesting a potential upside of 24.81%. Given Nebius Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Nebius Group is more favorable than Tyler Technologies.

This table compares Tyler Technologies and Nebius Group”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tyler Technologies $2.14 billion 11.38 $263.03 million $6.64 84.97 Nebius Group $117.50 million 107.39 -$641.40 million ($0.57) -93.90

Tyler Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Nebius Group. Nebius Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tyler Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Tyler Technologies and Nebius Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tyler Technologies 13.23% 10.29% 6.78% Nebius Group N/A -10.24% -9.69%

Risk & Volatility

Tyler Technologies has a beta of 0.84, indicating that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nebius Group has a beta of 3.25, indicating that its stock price is 225% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Tyler Technologies beats Nebius Group on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc. provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management. It also provides public administration solutions, such as civic services; financial applications with human resources, revenue management, tax billing, utilities, asset management, and payment processing; property and recording service that manages appraisal services, valuation, tax billing and collections, assessment administration, and land and official records; and permitting, licensing, and regulatory management solutions. In addition, the company offers courts and public safety solutions; school ERP and student transportation solutions for K-12 schools; and health and human services solutions. Further, the company offers software as a service arrangements and electronic document filing solutions for courts; software and hardware installation, data conversion, training, product modification, and maintenance and support services; and property appraisal outsourcing services for taxing jurisdictions. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a strategic collaboration agreement with Amazon Web Services for cloud hosting services. The company was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

About Nebius Group

Nebius Group N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company’s services include Nebius AI, an AI-centric cloud platform that offers infrastructure and computing capability for AI deployment and machine-learning oriented solutions; and Toloka AI that offers generative AI (GenAI) solutions at every stage of the GenAI lifecycle, such as data annotation and generation, model training and fine-tuning, and quality assessment of large language model for accuracy and reliability. It also offers Avride, an autonomous driving solution which targets ride-hailing, logistics, e-commerce, and food/grocery delivery as application domains, as well as focuses on autonomous vehicles and delivery robots; and TripleTen, an EdTech service that prepares specialists for STEM roles, and equipping them with essential technology skills. The company was formerly known as Yandex N.V. and changed its name to Nebius Group N.V. in August 2024. Nebius Group N.V. was founded in 1989 and is based in Schiphol, the Netherlands.

