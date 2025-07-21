VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) Reaches New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $293.33 and last traded at $290.79, with a volume of 51121 shares. The stock had previously closed at $290.31.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Trading Up 0.6%

The firm has a market capitalization of $27.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.83 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $262.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $240.24.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VanEck Semiconductor ETF

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Triumph Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 4,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter worth $913,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $251,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 7.2% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,912,000.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

