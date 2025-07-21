WisdomTree U.S. Quality Growth Fund (NYSEARCA:QGRW) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Growth Fund (NYSEARCA:QGRW – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $53.53 and last traded at $53.56, with a volume of 122664 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $53.35.

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Growth Fund Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.83 and a beta of -1.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree U.S. Quality Growth Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smith Anglin Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Growth Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $178,362,000. Farrell Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Growth Fund by 35.3% in the second quarter. Farrell Financial LLC now owns 10,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Growth Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its stake in WisdomTree U.S. Quality Growth Fund by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 79,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. Quality Growth Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $533,000.

About WisdomTree U.S. Quality Growth Fund

The Wisdomtree U.S. Quality Growth Fund (QGRW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the WisdomTree U.S. Quality Growth index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of 100 large-cap growth companies in the US that exhibit the strongest quality characteristics relative to their peers. QGRW was launched on Dec 15, 2022 and is managed by WisdomTree.

