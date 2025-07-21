American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) Sets New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

American Superconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $43.41 and last traded at $42.70, with a volume of 1279441 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.38.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of American Superconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th.

American Superconductor Stock Up 0.4%

The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 285.96 and a beta of 2.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.15 and its 200-day moving average is $26.22.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. American Superconductor had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The firm had revenue of $66.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.27 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that American Superconductor Corporation will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

In other American Superconductor news, CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. sold 4,744 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.83, for a total transaction of $151,001.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 409,532 shares in the company, valued at $13,035,403.56. This represents a 1.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Daniel P. Mcgahn sold 7,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total transaction of $244,663.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,296,797 shares in the company, valued at $41,264,080.54. The trade was a 0.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 185,088 shares of company stock valued at $4,952,531. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMSC. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in American Superconductor by 104.7% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 954 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in American Superconductor by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,559 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in American Superconductor by 1.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 53,070 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in American Superconductor by 2.0% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 59,464 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in American Superconductor by 9.2% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 16,459 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares during the period. 52.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates through Grid and Wind segments. The Grid segment offers products and services that enable electric utilities, industrial facilities, and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power under the Gridtec Solutions brand.

