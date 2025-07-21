Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Position Trimmed by Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd.

Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 93 shares during the quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wilkins Miller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,018,000. Grant Private Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter worth approximately $815,000. Gemsstock Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 266.4% during the 4th quarter. Gemsstock Ltd. now owns 293,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $150,046,000 after purchasing an additional 213,400 shares during the last quarter. Tandem Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at $4,623,000. Finally, Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 146,844 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,071,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $561.26 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $534.38 and a 200-day moving average of $507.13. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $402.39 and a 52-week high of $564.73.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.5911 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

