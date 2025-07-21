Analyzing Modiv Industrial (NYSE:MDV) & Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF)

Modiv Industrial (NYSE:MDV – Get Free Report) and Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Modiv Industrial and Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Modiv Industrial alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Modiv Industrial $46.76 million 3.10 $6.02 million ($0.09) -159.17 Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust $440.33 million 6.39 $429.28 million $4.00 13.21

Dividends

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Modiv Industrial. Modiv Industrial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Modiv Industrial pays an annual dividend of $1.17 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.2%. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.19 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Modiv Industrial pays out -1,300.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust pays out 29.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Modiv Industrial has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years. Modiv Industrial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Modiv Industrial and Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Modiv Industrial 0 0 0 1 4.00 Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust 0 1 0 0 2.00

Modiv Industrial currently has a consensus price target of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 25.65%. Given Modiv Industrial’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Modiv Industrial is more favorable than Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust.

Profitability

This table compares Modiv Industrial and Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Modiv Industrial 6.72% 1.44% 0.61% Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust 67.26% 8.55% 4.79%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

8.2% of Modiv Industrial shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.8% of Modiv Industrial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 19.0% of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Modiv Industrial has a beta of -0.32, meaning that its share price is 132% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust has a beta of 1.15, meaning that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust beats Modiv Industrial on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Modiv Industrial

(Get Free Report)

Modiv Industrial, Inc. is an internally managed REIT that is focused on single-tenant net-lease industrial manufacturing real estate. The Company actively acquires critical industrial manufacturing properties with long-term leases to tenants that fuel the national economy and strengthen the nation's supply chains.

About Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust

(Get Free Report)

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada’s friendliest community provider and is a leading owner/operator of multi-family rental communities. Providing homes in more than 200 communities, with over 34,000 residential suites totaling over 29 million net rentable square feet, Boardwalk has a proven long-term track record of building better communities, where love always lives. Our three-tiered and distinct brands: Boardwalk Living, Boardwalk Communities, and Boardwalk Lifestyle, cater to a large diverse demographic and has evolved to capture the life cycle of all Resident Members. Boardwalk’s disciplined approach to capital allocation, acquisition, development, purposeful re-positioning, and management of apartment communities allows the Trust to provide its brand of community across Canada creating exceptional Resident Member experiences. Differentiated by its peak performance culture, Boardwalk is committed to delivering exceptional service, product quality and experience to our Resident Members who reward us with high retention and market leading operating results, which in turn, lead to higher free cash flow and investment returns, stable monthly distributions, and value creation for all our stakeholders. Boardwalk REIT’s Trust Units are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange, trading under the symbol BEI.UN.

Receive News & Ratings for Modiv Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Modiv Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.