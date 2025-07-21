Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Has $25.52 Million Stake in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lowered its stake in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 182,524 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $25,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Oracle by 284.9% during the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Hurley Capital LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ORCL. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Oracle from $240.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Oracle from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Oracle from $215.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $218.29.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In related news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead purchased 480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $233.87 per share, for a total transaction of $112,257.60. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 22,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,170,865.70. The trade was a 2.22% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.42, for a total transaction of $76,168,000.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 1,097,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000,421.92. The trade was a 26.71% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 448,669 shares of company stock valued at $85,555,309 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of ORCL opened at $244.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $687.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $196.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.97. Oracle Corporation has a 1 year low of $118.86 and a 1 year high of $251.60.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.06. Oracle had a return on equity of 87.34% and a net margin of 21.68%. The company had revenue of $15.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Oracle Corporation will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.08%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Articles

