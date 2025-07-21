HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Sells 100 Shares of ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC trimmed its position in ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $2,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ASML. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in ASML by 12.3% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 402 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in ASML by 12.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 8,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,571,000 after buying an additional 947 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ASML by 1.6% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,478 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,304,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in ASML by 2.3% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 34,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,806,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the period. Finally, Novo Holdings A S lifted its holdings in ASML by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Novo Holdings A S now owns 165,836 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $114,938,000 after buying an additional 32,500 shares during the period. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ASML stock opened at $730.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $769.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $728.20. ASML Holding N.V. has a 12 month low of $578.51 and a 12 month high of $945.05. The company has a market capitalization of $287.25 billion, a PE ratio of 30.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.73.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The semiconductor company reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.94 by ($1.39). The company had revenue of $8.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.72 billion. ASML had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 49.47%. ASML’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.01 earnings per share. Analysts predict that ASML Holding N.V. will post 25.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 29th will be issued a $1.856 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 29th. This represents a $7.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. This is a boost from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. ASML’s payout ratio is 29.67%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ASML. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of ASML from $1,100.00 to $965.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of ASML from $840.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Monday, May 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $923.80.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

