Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCBI) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.07

Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCBI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 21st, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share by the bank on Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. This is a 40.0% increase from Mountain Commerce Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

Mountain Commerce Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of MCBI stock remained flat at $19.93 during midday trading on Monday. Mountain Commerce Bancorp has a 12-month low of $17.60 and a 12-month high of $21.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.99 and its 200 day moving average is $20.46.

About Mountain Commerce Bancorp

Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Mountain Commerce Bank that provides banking services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and affluent individuals. It offers checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and mortgage loans, personal loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate loans, small business administration loans, equipment lending, operating lines of credit, and credit cards.

