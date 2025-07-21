Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCBI) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.07

Posted by on Jul 21st, 2025

Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCBIGet Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 21st, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share by the bank on Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. This is a 40.0% increase from Mountain Commerce Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

Mountain Commerce Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of MCBI stock remained flat at $19.93 during midday trading on Monday. Mountain Commerce Bancorp has a 12-month low of $17.60 and a 12-month high of $21.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.99 and its 200 day moving average is $20.46.

About Mountain Commerce Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Mountain Commerce Bank that provides banking services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and affluent individuals. It offers checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and mortgage loans, personal loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate loans, small business administration loans, equipment lending, operating lines of credit, and credit cards.

Read More

Dividend History for Mountain Commerce Bancorp (OTCMKTS:MCBI)

Receive News & Ratings for Mountain Commerce Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mountain Commerce Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.