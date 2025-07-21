Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCBI) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.07

Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCBI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 21st, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share by the bank on Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. This is a 40.0% increase from Mountain Commerce Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.
Mountain Commerce Bancorp Price Performance
Shares of MCBI stock remained flat at $19.93 during midday trading on Monday. Mountain Commerce Bancorp has a 12-month low of $17.60 and a 12-month high of $21.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.99 and its 200 day moving average is $20.46.
About Mountain Commerce Bancorp
