ProShares Ultra Silver (NYSEARCA:AGQ) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of ProShares Ultra Silver (NYSEARCA:AGQ – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $55.48 and last traded at $55.63, with a volume of 513926 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.91.

ProShares Ultra Silver Stock Up 5.0%

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.43.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares Ultra Silver

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Silver in the first quarter worth approximately $115,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Silver during the first quarter worth $178,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Silver during the first quarter worth $219,000. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Silver during the first quarter worth $237,000. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Silver during the first quarter worth $246,000.

ProShares Ultra Silver Company Profile

ProShares Ultra Silver (the Fund) seeks to provide daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance as measured by the United States dollar fixing price for delivery in London. The Fund will not directly or physically hold the underlying silver, but instead will seek exposure to silver through the use of financial instruments, whose value is based on the underlying price of silver to pursue their investment objective.

