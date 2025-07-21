iShares Future AI & Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:ARTY) Reaches New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

iShares Future AI & Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:ARTY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $42.46 and last traded at $42.51, with a volume of 41086 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $42.25.

iShares Future AI & Tech ETF Stock Up 0.3%

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.81 and a beta of 1.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Future AI & Tech ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. PFS Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Future AI & Tech ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Future AI & Tech ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Future AI & Tech ETF in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Future AI & Tech ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

About iShares Future AI & Tech ETF

The iShares Future AI & Tech ETF (ARTY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a concentrated index of global companies that provide products and services that are expected to contribute to artificial intelligence technologies. Holdings are selected and weighted based on a modified market-cap.

