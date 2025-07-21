iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $180.00 and last traded at $180.03, with a volume of 44252 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $178.72.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Up 0.5%

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $166.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.95 and a beta of 1.15.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares U.S. Technology ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IYW. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 588.2% in the first quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC now owns 234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. 57.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

