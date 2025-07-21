Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. Has $238,000 Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 4.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 642 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VUG. Zacks Investment Management raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Aufman Associates Inc increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Aufman Associates Inc now owns 2,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Alley Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Alley Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $448.39 on Monday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $316.14 and a fifty-two week high of $450.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $424.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $403.29.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

