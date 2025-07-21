Aire Advisors LLC Trims Position in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM)

Aire Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,793 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,494 shares during the period. Aire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth about $6,936,737,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 14,242.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,457,554 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,124,787,000 after buying an additional 9,391,614 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 35,662,602 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,836,226,000 after acquiring an additional 4,140,046 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 46,017,358 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,950,087,000 after acquiring an additional 2,998,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth about $240,653,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $107.87 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $464.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.31, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $108.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.98. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 52 week low of $97.80 and a 52 week high of $126.34.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $83.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.11 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 12.06%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XOM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $129.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.42.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

