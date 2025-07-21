Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Reduces Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 479 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $9,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 197.4% during the 1st quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VIG opened at $206.39 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $201.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $197.05. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $169.32 and a 52-week high of $208.11. The firm has a market cap of $93.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

