Arrow Financial Corp Decreases Stock Position in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC)

Arrow Financial Corp lessened its stake in shares of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 45.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 66,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 55,910 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Graney & King LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Vega Investment Solutions purchased a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its holdings in Bank of America by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BAC has been the subject of several research reports. Phillip Securities upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Argus decreased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $49.50 to $43.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.03.

Bank of America Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of BAC stock opened at $47.38 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $356.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Bank of America Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $33.07 and a fifty-two week high of $49.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.64.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.03. The business had revenue of ($22,273.00) million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.79 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Bank of America Corporation will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 6th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 30.41%.

Bank of America Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Recommended Stories

