1776 Wealth LLC Trims Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

1776 Wealth LLC lessened its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,261 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 766 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Products Partners makes up about 0.7% of 1776 Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. 1776 Wealth LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $1,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Security National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,010 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EPD. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Argus raised shares of Enterprise Products Partners to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Mizuho set a $38.00 target price on Enterprise Products Partners and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enterprise Products Partners has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.36.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Performance

EPD traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $31.31. The stock had a trading volume of 323,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,464,659. The firm has a market cap of $67.90 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.64. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $27.37 and a 12 month high of $34.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.11.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.05). Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The firm had revenue of $15.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 31st will be paid a $0.545 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 31st. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.96%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.15%.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

