Arrow Financial Corp Has $4.25 Million Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Arrow Financial Corp decreased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 40.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,428 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $4,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Prism Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. CSM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. CSM Advisors LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.4% during the first quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 2,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,444,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LLY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Erste Group Bank cut Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Wall Street Zen cut Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Eli Lilly and Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $892.00 to $888.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Hsbc Global Res lowered Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,135.00 target price (up from $1,133.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,012.56.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Shares of LLY opened at $769.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $677.09 and a one year high of $972.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $729.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.64, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $767.03 and a 200 day moving average of $800.17.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.64 by ($1.30). The firm had revenue of $12.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.77 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 85.51% and a net margin of 22.67%. The business’s revenue was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.82%.

About Eli Lilly and Company



Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.



