Comparing Inspire Veterinary Partners (IVP) and Its Competitors

Risk & Volatility

Inspire Veterinary Partners has a beta of -1.13, suggesting that its stock price is 213% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Inspire Veterinary Partners’ competitors have a beta of 0.66, suggesting that their average stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Inspire Veterinary Partners and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inspire Veterinary Partners -86.10% -1,106.47% -58.22% Inspire Veterinary Partners Competitors -4.99% -201.22% -2.18%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

4.8% of Inspire Veterinary Partners shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.9% of shares of all “CONS PD – MISC STPL” companies are held by institutional investors. 71.2% of Inspire Veterinary Partners shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.0% of shares of all “CONS PD – MISC STPL” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Inspire Veterinary Partners $16.59 million -$14.26 million -0.03 Inspire Veterinary Partners Competitors $13.76 billion $1.19 billion 18.54

This table compares Inspire Veterinary Partners and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Inspire Veterinary Partners’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Inspire Veterinary Partners. Inspire Veterinary Partners is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Inspire Veterinary Partners competitors beat Inspire Veterinary Partners on 8 of the 9 factors compared.

About Inspire Veterinary Partners

Inspire Veterinary Partners, Inc. owns and operates veterinary hospitals in the United States. The company specializes in small animal general practice hospitals, which serve companion pets, canine, and feline breeds, including equine care. Its hospitals provide preventive care for companion animals consisting of annual health exams and parasite control; dental health; nutrition and body condition counseling; neurological examinations; radiology; bloodwork; and skin and coat health, and other breed specific preventive care services. It also offers surgical services, which include soft tissue procedures, such as spays and neuters, mass removals, splenectomies, gastropexies, orthopedic procedures, and other surgical offerings; and care and alternative procedures, such as acupuncture, chiropractic, and other health and wellness services. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Virginia Beach, Virginia.

