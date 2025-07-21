Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) & Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) Critical Review

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT – Get Free Report) and Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Dividends

Essential Properties Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Saul Centers pays an annual dividend of $2.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.2%. Essential Properties Realty Trust pays out 104.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Saul Centers pays out 160.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Essential Properties Realty Trust has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years.

Risk and Volatility

Essential Properties Realty Trust has a beta of 1.08, suggesting that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Saul Centers has a beta of 1.08, suggesting that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Essential Properties Realty Trust 44.62% 6.13% 3.75% Saul Centers 17.09% 14.69% 2.22%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Essential Properties Realty Trust and Saul Centers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Essential Properties Realty Trust and Saul Centers”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Essential Properties Realty Trust $449.61 million 13.39 $203.00 million $1.15 26.51 Saul Centers $268.85 million 2.96 $50.65 million $1.47 22.38

Essential Properties Realty Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Saul Centers. Saul Centers is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Essential Properties Realty Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Essential Properties Realty Trust and Saul Centers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Essential Properties Realty Trust 0 3 10 0 2.77 Saul Centers 0 0 1 0 3.00

Essential Properties Realty Trust presently has a consensus target price of $34.98, indicating a potential upside of 14.73%. Saul Centers has a consensus target price of $45.50, indicating a potential upside of 38.28%. Given Saul Centers’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Saul Centers is more favorable than Essential Properties Realty Trust.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

97.0% of Essential Properties Realty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.0% of Saul Centers shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of Essential Properties Realty Trust shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 50.2% of Saul Centers shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Essential Properties Realty Trust beats Saul Centers on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc., a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis. As of December 31, 2021, it had a portfolio of 1, 451 properties. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey.

About Saul Centers

Saul Centers is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland. Saul Centers currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio comprised of 61 properties that includes (a) 57 community and neighborhood Shopping Centers and Mixed-Use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) four land and development properties. Over 85% of the Company’s property operating income is generated from properties in the metropolitan Washington, DC/Baltimore area.

