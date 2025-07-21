Verus Financial Partners Inc. Takes $396,000 Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Verus Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VTV. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1,115.0% during the first quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Lantern Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Down 0.2%

NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $177.66 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $174.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $172.07. The firm has a market cap of $139.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $150.43 and a 52-week high of $182.38.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

