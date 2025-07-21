Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) Reaches New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSE:DPM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$23.25 and last traded at C$23.04, with a volume of 69982 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$22.36.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Dundee Precious Metals from C$19.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Friday, April 4th. TD Securities raised their target price on Dundee Precious Metals from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Monday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$19.50 to C$23.75 in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Monday, June 16th.

Get Dundee Precious Metals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Dundee Precious Metals

Dundee Precious Metals Trading Up 4.2%

Dundee Precious Metals Cuts Dividend

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$21.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$18.41. The firm has a market cap of C$2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67, a PEG ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 1.20.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. Dundee Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.86%.

About Dundee Precious Metals

(Get Free Report)

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. It holds a portfolio of projects located in Bulgaria, Namibia, Serbia, and Ecuador.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dundee Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dundee Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.