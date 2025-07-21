Heritage Media (OTCMKTS:OLVI) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

Heritage Media Corp. (OTCMKTS:OLVI – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.05, but opened at $1.18. Heritage Media shares last traded at $1.08, with a volume of 935 shares traded.
Heritage Media Trading Down 3.3%
The company has a market capitalization of $643.14 million, a P/E ratio of -10.15 and a beta of -1.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.56.
Heritage Media Company Profile
Heritage Media Corporation was formerly known as Lignin Industries Inc Heritage Media Corporation is based in Calgary, Canada.
