Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) Shares Purchased by Winch Advisory Services LLC

Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 119.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,360 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Redwood Park Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 74.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $476.00 to $432.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $500.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $481.00 to $499.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Lockheed Martin from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $575.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $532.69.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

LMT traded up $1.41 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $465.37. The stock had a trading volume of 91,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,369,780. The company has a market cap of $109.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $469.37 and a 200 day moving average of $464.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.08. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a 1 year low of $418.88 and a 1 year high of $618.95.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.94. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 104.09% and a net margin of 7.66%. The company had revenue of $17.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.83 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $3.30 per share. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.02%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

