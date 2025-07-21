PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. Has $5.03 Million Stock Position in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG)

PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,491 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises 2.7% of PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $5,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Navigoe LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Hoey Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 321.7% during the fourth quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. 10Elms LLP acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 566.7% in the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. 65.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Procter & Gamble Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of PG stock opened at $155.08 on Monday. Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $151.90 and a 52-week high of $180.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.41. The company has a market capitalization of $363.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.62, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.40.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $19.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.42 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 32.67%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 18th will be given a dividend of $1.0568 per share. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 18th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PG shares. Redburn Partners set a $161.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $164.00 to $177.00 in a report on Friday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $181.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Raymond James Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.84.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In related news, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 10,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total transaction of $1,669,208.40. Following the sale, the insider owned 25,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,995,627.94. The trade was a 29.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jennifer L. Davis sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.38, for a total transaction of $161,380.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 51,965 shares in the company, valued at $8,386,111.70. The trade was a 1.89% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

