Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Sold by Gallacher Capital Management LLC

Gallacher Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 11.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,460 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 303 shares during the period. Gallacher Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Honeywell International by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,044 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 726 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A now owns 10,475 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC now owns 466 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Investment Group raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 1.7% in the first quarter. Kennedy Investment Group now owns 3,019 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HON has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Honeywell International from $182.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $258.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $250.79.

Honeywell International Stock Down 0.8%

Honeywell International stock opened at $236.54 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $228.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $216.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $152.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.07. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.36 and a 1-year high of $242.77.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $9.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.59 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 36.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.25 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.95%.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

