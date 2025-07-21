Regency Capital Management Inc. DE Sells 363 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Regency Capital Management Inc. DE cut its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 363 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 0.7% of Regency Capital Management Inc. DE’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,720,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,568,838,000 after acquiring an additional 2,913,657 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 34,044.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,623,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618,451 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 216.5% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,180,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,023,000 after acquiring an additional 807,748 shares during the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $150,448,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 210.1% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 743,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,575,000 after purchasing an additional 504,000 shares during the period. 28.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

VTI traded up $1.50 during trading on Monday, reaching $310.59. 402,291 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,385,274. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $297.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $287.54. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $236.42 and a fifty-two week high of $310.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $509.12 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.