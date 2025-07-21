Obermeyer Wealth Partners Cuts Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Obermeyer Wealth Partners lowered its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,386 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 3,761 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up approximately 1.7% of Obermeyer Wealth Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Obermeyer Wealth Partners’ holdings in Home Depot were worth $32,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 26,918 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $10,471,000 after purchasing an additional 7,203 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 12,204 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,747,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 236,407 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $91,963,000 after purchasing an additional 5,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HD traded up $2.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $361.44. The stock had a trading volume of 286,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,430,261. The company has a market capitalization of $359.60 billion, a PE ratio of 24.53, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $366.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $374.29. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $326.31 and a 12 month high of $439.37.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.59 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $39.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.24 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 242.51%. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $2.30 per share. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 5th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.42%.

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,406 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.28, for a total value of $1,996,327.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 17,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,413,285.76. This represents a 23.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.14, for a total value of $954,564.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 7,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,919,130.14. The trade was a 24.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on HD shares. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $393.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $430.00 to $425.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $415.00 price objective (up from $410.00) on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $450.00 to $435.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $426.77.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

