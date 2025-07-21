Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Price Target Raised to $140.00 at Sanford C. Bernstein

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from $95.00 to $140.00 in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target suggests a potential downside of 10.82% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on AMD. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective (up previously from $115.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. KeyCorp lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and five have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.68.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 2.1%

Shares of AMD opened at $156.99 on Monday. Advanced Micro Devices has a one year low of $76.48 and a one year high of $174.05. The company has a market cap of $254.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.20.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 8.30%. The business had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 17,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.03, for a total value of $2,790,229.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 1,713,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,676,461.30. The trade was a 1.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advanced Micro Devices

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Greenline Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 277.8% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 272 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 90.3% during the 1st quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 274 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 67.6% during the 1st quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 305 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Get Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.