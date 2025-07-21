Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Shares of Valneva SE Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.55, but opened at $6.36. Valneva shares last traded at $6.42, with a volume of 2,303 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VALN. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Valneva in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Valneva from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $543.73 million, a P/E ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.27.

Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.27. Valneva had a negative net margin of 43.08% and a negative return on equity of 43.05%. The firm had revenue of $51.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.80 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Valneva SE Sponsored ADR will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Valneva stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Valneva SE Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:VALN – Free Report) by 14.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 246,766 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,859 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.30% of Valneva worth $1,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 11.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. It offers IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium; IXCHIQ, a single-dose, live-attenuated vaccine for the prevention of disease caused by chikungunya virus; and VLA2001, an inactivated whole-virus COVID-19 vaccine.

