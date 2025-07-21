Gries Financial LLC Has $2.40 Million Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Gries Financial LLC raised its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 582.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,339 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,163 shares during the period. Gries Financial LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $2,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Abound Financial LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 376.1% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MDLZ. DA Davidson lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $66.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Monday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Mondelez International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.72.

Mondelez International Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of MDLZ opened at $70.21 on Monday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.95 and a 52-week high of $76.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $67.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.61. The stock has a market cap of $90.90 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.48.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $9.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.37 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.94%. Mondelez International’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.89%.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

